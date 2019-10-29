Steelers' Vance McDonald: Another disappointing effort
McDonald caught 3 of 4 targets for 19 yards in Monday's 27-14 win over the Dolphins.
The tight end has become an afterthought in the Pittsburgh offense, with McDonald averaging 24.3 yards on less than three receptions per game. Outside of his seven catch, two touchdown game against Seattle, he has done little to merit fantasy consideration this season. Fantasy owners shouldn't expect that to change in Week 9 against the Colts who have allowed opposing tight ends to score just one touchdown in their last four games.
