Steelers' Vance McDonald: Bothered by hip
McDonald is dealing with a hip injury and may be limited at practice this week, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The injury didn't prevent him from handling his usual workload in Sunday's 24-17 loss to Denver, with McDonald catching three of five targets for 27 yards while logging 33 snaps on offense. One of the incomplete targets was a drop in the end zone, bringing an end to his two-game touchdown streak. Jesse James might be thrust into an every-down role if McDonald were to miss Sunday's game against the Chargers.
