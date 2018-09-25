McDonald caught four of five targets for 112 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.

McDonald scored Pittsburgh's first touchdown of the game, taking a Ben Roethlisberger pass 75-yards while bowling over Bucs safety Chris Conte in the process. The 112 yards were a career-best, matching McDonald's effort in last season's playoff loss to Jacksonville. The tight end is becoming an integral part of the passing game, with Jesse James catching five passes for 138 yards and a touchdown in Week 2, so it will be interesting to see if one emerges over the other. Regardless, they face a tough Baltimore defense in Week 4 that has not allowed an opposing tight end to score this season.