Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that McDonald "definitely will have a chance" to suit up Sunday at Cincinnati, Joe Rutter of TribLive.com reports.

Absent the past two games due to an ankle injury, McDonald will likely have to complete Week 13 prep without a setback in order to play Sunday. His first chance to practice this week arrives Wednesday, but Friday's injury report will provide the final word on his availability.

