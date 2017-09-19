Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that McDonald (back) could return for Sunday's game against the Bears, Dave Lolley of the Washington Observer-Reporter reports.

McDonald was absent from Sunday's win over the Vikings after missing multiple practices over the course of last week. He didn't play much of a role in Week 1, seeing just 18 offensive snaps and failing to catch his lone target, but there is some optimism that he could return this weekend. Consider McDonald day-to-day until the team provides an official update.