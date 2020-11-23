Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that McDonald (illness) has been cleared to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports reports.

Tomlin also said that McDonald, who has missed back-to-back games, is scheduled to resume practicing Tuesday. The veteran tight end thus is on track to be available for Thursday night's divisional matchup against the Ravens. With Zach Gentry (knee) reportedly dealing with a serious injury, McDonald's return from the COVID-19 list is well timed for the Steelers.