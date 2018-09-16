Steelers' Vance McDonald: Cleared for season debut
McDonald (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com
After sitting out the Week 1 tie with the Browns, McDonald proved his health by practicing fully Wednesday through Friday. Though he'll suit up Sunday, it's uncertain how prominently McDonald will be featured in the Steelers' passing attack in his first game back from the injury. It's expected that some sort of timeshare at tight end between McDonald and Jesse James will be in place for at least this week.
