Steelers' Vance McDonald: Cleared for Week 5
McDonald (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
McDonald carried a questionable tag into the weekend, but he likely assuaged most of the concern the Steelers had about his health by putting in a full practice Friday. Before sitting out the Steelers' Monday night win over the Bengals in Week 4, McDonald tallied 10 receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns in the preceding three games.
