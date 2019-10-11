Steelers' Vance McDonald: Cleared to play Sunday night

McDonald (shoulder) will play Sunday night against the Chargers, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

The tight end returned to a full practice Friday after logging back-to-back absences Wednesday and Thursday, as he managed a shoulder issue. While McDonald is slated to start and serve as the Steelers' top pass-catching option at his position, how he'll produce in Week 6 is tough to predict, with Devlin Hodges starting at QB in place of Mason Rudolph (concussion).

