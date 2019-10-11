Steelers' Vance McDonald: Cleared to play Sunday night
McDonald (shoulder) will play Sunday night against the Chargers, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.
The tight end returned to a full practice Friday after logging back-to-back absences Wednesday and Thursday, as he managed a shoulder issue. While McDonald is slated to start and serve as the Steelers' top pass-catching option at his position, how he'll produce in Week 6 is tough to predict, with Devlin Hodges starting at QB in place of Mason Rudolph (concussion).
More News
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Sits out Thursday's practice•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Quiet in return•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Cleared for Week 5•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Dons questionable tag for Week 5•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Misses another practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 injury report: Gurley out?
Running back concerns are all over the place, and receiver depth will be tested as well. Dave...
-
Week 6 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 6 plus offers...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Hockenson returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including where...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...