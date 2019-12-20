Play

Steelers' Vance McDonald: Cleared to play

McDonald (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.

With McDonald having cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, he's ready to return to action this weekend. While the tight end will be out there if you need him in Week 16, he's been a hit-or-miss option through 12 games this season and two of his three TDs came back in Week 2.

