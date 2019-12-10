Play

Steelers' Vance McDonald: Concussion confirmed

McDonald suffered a concussion this past Sunday in Arizona, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

McDonald left the eventual victory in the second half to be evaluated for a head injury, which wasn't confirmed until Tuesday. With his entrance into the concussion protocol, he's now subject to an evaluation from an independent neurologist before getting clearance for game action. Nick Vannett and rookie Zach Gentry are next in line for TE reps behind McDonald.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories