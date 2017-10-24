Steelers' Vance McDonald: Could miss Week 8 game
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that McDonald is dealing with a bruised knee and could be at risk of missing Sunday's game against the Lions, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
More about the status of McDonald's health should be known when the Steelers open their Week 8 preparations with Wednesday's practice. McDonald, who logged two catches for 27 yards in the Week 7 victory over the Bengals, has been primarily been deployed as a blocker this season and is unlikely to have much fantasy relevance even if he shakes off the injury in time to play Sunday.
