Coach Mike Tomlin noted Wednesday that he is "optimistic" about the availability of McDonald (shoulder) for Monday night's game against the Bengals, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

The Steelers' trade for Nick Vannett looked like a bit of a red flag with regard to McDonald's Week 4 status, but with news that fellow tight end Xavier Grimble (undisclosed) is also banged up, it makes sense that the Steelers are adding depth at the position. Per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, McDonald was sporting a sling Tuesday, so the tight end is not a lock to be available Monday, in spite of Tomlin's initial optimism. Thursday's practice/injury report should provide useful context with regard to McDonald's chances of suiting up against Cincinnati.