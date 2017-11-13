Monday's injury report notes that if the Steelers had practiced, McDonald (ankle) would have been a limited participant.

McDonald's status will thus need to be tracked as Thursday night's game against the Titans approaches. While seeing action on 30 of the Steelers' 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Colts, McDonald caught both of his targets for 16 yards and a TD.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories