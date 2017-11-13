Steelers' Vance McDonald: Dealing with ankle issue
Monday's injury report notes that if the Steelers had practiced, McDonald (ankle) would have been a limited participant.
McDonald's status will thus need to be tracked as Thursday night's game against the Titans approaches. While seeing action on 30 of the Steelers' 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Colts, McDonald caught both of his targets for 16 yards and a TD.
More News
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Scores first TD this season•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Absent from injury report•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Could miss Week 8 game•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...