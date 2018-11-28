Steelers' Vance McDonald: Dealing with hip issue
McDonald (hip) didn't practice Wednesday.
McDonald's status for Sunday's game against the Chargers is thus worth monitoring in the coming days. If he's out, or limited at all this weekend, added tight end targets would be available for Jesse James and Xavier Grimble, to a lesser degree.
