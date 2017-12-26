Steelers' Vance McDonald: Decent effort in win
McDonald totaled 52 yards on four receptions in Monday's 34-6 win at Houston.
McDonald has now caught four passes for 52 yards in each of his last two games over the past three weeks. Plagued by minor injuries all season, he seems to be hitting his stride and has a favorable matchup in Week 17 against the Browns, who have yielded the second-most touchdowns (10) to opposing tight ends this season.
More News
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...