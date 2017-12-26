McDonald totaled 52 yards on four receptions in Monday's 34-6 win at Houston.

McDonald has now caught four passes for 52 yards in each of his last two games over the past three weeks. Plagued by minor injuries all season, he seems to be hitting his stride and has a favorable matchup in Week 17 against the Browns, who have yielded the second-most touchdowns (10) to opposing tight ends this season.

