Steelers' Vance McDonald: Doesn't practice Thursday

McDonald (shoulder) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Though McDonald is a spectator for the Steelers' first practice of Week 4, coach Mike Tomlin expressed optimism two days earlier that the tight end would be ready to play when Monday's game against the Bengals arrives. Tomlin did acknowledge the possibility that McDonald may be limited if active this week, however, making the 29-year-old somewhat of a risky fantasy option. Next up behind McDonald on the Steelers' depth chart are the newly acquired Nick Vannett and fifth-round rookie Zach Gentry.

