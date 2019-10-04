Steelers' Vance McDonald: Dons questionable tag for Week 5

The Steelers list McDonald (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

After sitting out the Steelers' win over the Bengals on Monday Night Football, McDonald didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday before returning to work Friday. Though he took every rep in the Steelers' final session of Week 5, it wasn't enough for McDonald to avoid an injury tag heading into Sunday. McDonald will be one of two key options in the passing game to enter the weekend with a designation, as top wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) also carries the questionable tag.