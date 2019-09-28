Steelers' Vance McDonald: Downgraded to doubtful
McDonald (shoulder) was downgraded to doubtful for Monday's contest against the Bengals.
McDonald's status has only gotten worse throughout the week, with a third consecutive absence at practice drawing a doubtful tag for Monday's prime-time affair. Newly acquired Nick Vannett figures to see a bump in playing time should McDonald ultimately miss the contest, while Zach Gentry could also see an uptick in snaps as the only other healthy tight end.
