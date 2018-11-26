McDonald caught three of five targets, accounting for 27 yards during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Denver.

The sixth-year tight end dropped what was a sure touchdown, an easy flip from Ben Roethlisberger that McDonald just failed to look all the way into his hands. It's a painful fantasy moment for investors in the 28-year-old, as a touchdown could have salvaged a "start-worthy" performance, and potentially extend a streak of two straight games with a score. Week 13 is a less than favorable matchup for McDonald, facing a Chargers defense that allows the 10th-fewest tight end receiving yards, while holding the position group to the third-lowest catch rate in the NFL (59 percent).