McDonald, who caught one pass (on two targets) for five yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with 14 catches (on 24 targets) for 188 yards and one touchdown in 10 games.

McDonald missed several games this season due to injury, and didn't seem to hit his stride until Week 15. Splitting time with Jesse James, along with a diminished role for tight ends in the offensive game plan, resulted in McDonald's worst season since 2014. Pittsburgh signed him to a hefty contract that runs until 2022, so it is unlikely McDonald is going anywhere but, unless there is a change in how he is utilized, his fantasy value will continue to be limited.