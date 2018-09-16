McDonald (foot) remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but he's expected to play in the Week 2 matchup, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Despite being a full practice participant throughout the week, McDonald drew a questionable tag when the Steelers released their final injury report Friday. It appears McDonald's listing was merely precautionary, however, as the 27-year-old is in line to make his 2018 debut, though it's unclear how extensively he'll be featured. The shaky playing-time outlook makes McDonald a risky lineup choice in Week 2, but once he's further removed from the foot injury, he should gain separation from Jesse James as the favored pass-catching tight end in the Pittsburgh attack.