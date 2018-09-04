Steelers' Vance McDonald: Expected to practice this week
McDonald (foot) is expected to practice in some capacity this week, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The tight end, who missed the past month with a foot injury, thus has a chance to suit up Sunday versus the Browns, though he'd likely need to practice fully at least once this week in order to get the green light for Week 1.
More News
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Aiming for Week 1•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Watches team drills from sidelines•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Stuck on sideline•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: No practice Saturday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Won't play against Eagles•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Leaves practice with foot injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire, late-round fliers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 1
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.