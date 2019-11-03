Steelers' Vance McDonald: Finds end zone vs. Colts

McDonald caught five of seven targets for 30 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-24 win over the Colts.

McDonald tied a season high with seven targets and posted his second-highest mark of the campaign with five receptions. He didn't generate many big plays, averaging just 6.0 yards per catch, but a third-quarter touchdown salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective. McDonald had totaled 24 receiving yards combined over his last two outings, so productivity should not be assumed during next Sunday's home matchup with the Rams.