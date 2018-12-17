McDonald caught two of three targets for 13 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 17-10 win over New England.

Ben Roethlisberger hit McDonald on Pittsburgh's opening drive for the score, and almost connected for another but the big tight end was unable to get both feet down. Although he saw his fewest targets in a game since Week 4 McDonald is still ahead of Jesse James on the depth chart. McDonald now has four touchdowns matching his career-high in 2016. Week 16 presents a difficult challenge as New Orleans has allowed tight ends to score just three touchdowns this season and allows the second fewest yards per game to tight ends (63).