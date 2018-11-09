Steelers' Vance McDonald: First touchdown since Week 3
McDonald caught all four of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 52-21 win over Carolina.
McDonald caught a 12-yard strike from Ben Roethlisberger in the back of the end zone for the touchdown, thought it was uncertain if he had possession of the ball. Fortunately for Pittsburgh and McDonald's fantasy owners there was insufficient evidence to overturn the call. Pittsburgh faces Jacksonville -- who defeated them twice last season, including knocking them out of the playoffs -- in Week 11. In that game McDonald was targeted 16 times and caught 10 passes for 112 yards.
