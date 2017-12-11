McDonald caught 4-of-6 targets for 52 yards in Pittsburgh's 39-38 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

This was his best game since joining the Steelers, and the tandem of McDonald and Jesse James combined for 14 receptions and 149 yards against a Ravens' defense that had previously held opposing tight ends to an average of five catches for 47 yards per game. They face another difficult challenge in Week 15 against the Patriots, who they have not beat since 2011.