McDonald was not targeted on 21 offensive snaps during Sunday's 28-24 loss to Baltimore.
McDonald went untargeted for the second time in three weeks against the Ravens, while Eric Ebron has compiled 12 receptions, 107 yards and a touchdown over the same span. Ebron has also attracted 5.8 targets per game since Week 2, clearly showing him as the preferred pass-catching option compared to McDonald's 1.3 targets-per-game average over his past six appearances. Pittsburgh faces a Dallas defense Week 9 that has surrendered four tight end touchdowns through eight outings, but McDonald remains a longshot to score with just one red-zone target in 2020.
