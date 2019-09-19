Steelers' Vance McDonald: Good to go this week
McDonald (back) practiced fully Thursday.
McDonald is thus on track to see his first action first back in San Francisco (on Sunday) since the 49ers traded him to the Steelers prior to the start of the 2017 campaign. McDonald is coming off a Week 2 effort that saw him haul in all seven of his targets for 38 yards and two TDs in a loss to the Seahawks. In the weeks ahead, he's in line to remain one of QB Mason Rudolph's top passing targets, along with Pittsburgh's top wideout, JuJu Smith-Schuster.
