Steelers' Vance McDonald: Grabs first reception of the season
McDonald caught 1-of-2 targets for 26 yards in Pittsburgh's 19-13 win over Kansas City.
It took McDonald until Week 6 to register his first catch, and there is little to suggest that he is in line for a bigger role in the offense moving forward, especially next week when the Steelers host the Bengals, who have limited opposing tight ends to an average of four catches for 37 yards per game.
