Steelers' Vance McDonald: Hauls in long reception
McDonald caught one of his four targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Saints.
McDonald wasn't efficient, but still managed to put together a passable performance thanks to a long third down reception to close the first quarter. He was also targeted in the end zone late in the third quarter, but was unable to haul in the score. McDonald continues to hold a fringe role in the Steelers' offense, commanding four or more targets in four of his past five games. Entering Week 17 with four touchdowns, he'll set a new single-season best touchdown mark if he can find the end zone against the Bengals.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16