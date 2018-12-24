McDonald caught one of his four targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Saints.

McDonald wasn't efficient, but still managed to put together a passable performance thanks to a long third down reception to close the first quarter. He was also targeted in the end zone late in the third quarter, but was unable to haul in the score. McDonald continues to hold a fringe role in the Steelers' offense, commanding four or more targets in four of his past five games. Entering Week 17 with four touchdowns, he'll set a new single-season best touchdown mark if he can find the end zone against the Bengals.