McDonald likely will take on an expanded role in the passing game after the Steelers parted ways with wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Jesse James, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.

The Steelers will add more bodies behind McDonald and Xavier Grimble at tight end, but they won't necessarily sign or draft a direct replacement for James, who accounted for 39 targets and 562 snaps (50.4 percent) in 2018. There's a real chance McDonald steps into an every-down role, with potential to emerge as the No. 2 receiving option in an offense that no longer needs to allocate 10-to-12 targets per game for Brown. The 28-year-old tight end has an impressive track record of efficiency with his receiving opportunities, but he's struggled with injuries and hasn't been particularly consistent on blocking assignments.