Steelers' Vance McDonald: Headed for larger role
McDonald likely will take on an expanded role in the passing game after the Steelers parted ways with wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Jesse James, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.
The Steelers will add more bodies behind McDonald and Xavier Grimble at tight end, but they won't necessarily sign or draft a direct replacement for James, who accounted for 39 targets and 562 snaps (50.4 percent) in 2018. There's a real chance McDonald steps into an every-down role, with potential to emerge as the No. 2 receiving option in an offense that no longer needs to allocate 10-to-12 targets per game for Brown. The 28-year-old tight end has an impressive track record of efficiency with his receiving opportunities, but he's struggled with injuries and hasn't been particularly consistent on blocking assignments.
More News
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Separates himself as lead TE•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Hauls in long reception•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: First score in four games•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Modest production in defeat•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Struggles in loss•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Practices fully•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...