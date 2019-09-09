McDonald caught two of four targets for 40 yards in Pittsburgh's 33-3 loss to New England on Sunday.

McDonald did not see a pass until the final 92 seconds of the game, which was surprising since the Steelers were playing from behind and threw on 47 of their 60 plays from scrimmage. He could struggle again in Week 2 against a Seahawk defense that held opposing tight ends to six points per game last season.