Steelers' Vance McDonald: Inactive for Thursday Night Football
McDonald (ankle) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Titans.
With McDonald out, Jesse James and Xavier Grimble are slated to head the Steelers' tight end corps Thursday night, though neither if the two represent particularly high-percentage fantasy plays in Week 11.
