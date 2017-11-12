McDonald is questionable to return after suffering a right ankle injury against the Colts on Sunday.

McDonald has served as a solid No. 2 tight end for the Steelers, but he's hauled in just three receptions this season for 63 yards and zero touchdowns. It's tough to see much of an upside for him either, since the fifth-year pro has only been targeted in the red zone once in 2017. Expect Xavier Grimble to see an increase in snaps during McDonald's absence.