McDonald failed to catch either of his two targets in a 30-9 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

McDonald was on the field for only 15 of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps, compared to 72 for Jesse James. Averaging just 20 plays per game, translating to a mere four targets in four games, McDonald still does not have a reception and, barring an injury to James, has no fantasy value.

