Steelers' Vance McDonald: Lackluster effort in loss

McDonald had three catches for nine yards in Pittsburgh's 16-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

McDonald was targeted six times but fell victim to the poor quarterback play that has plagued the Steelers all season. He'll close out the campaign going up against a Baltimore defense that yields the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends in both standard and PPR formats. McDonald had three catches for 34 yards against the Ravens earlier this season.

