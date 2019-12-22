Steelers' Vance McDonald: Lackluster effort in loss
McDonald had three catches for nine yards in Pittsburgh's 16-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday.
McDonald was targeted six times but fell victim to the poor quarterback play that has plagued the Steelers all season. He'll close out the campaign going up against a Baltimore defense that yields the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends in both standard and PPR formats. McDonald had three catches for 34 yards against the Ravens earlier this season.
More News
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Cleared to play•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Returns to full practice•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Ruled out for Week 15•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Upgrades to limited practice•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Concussion confirmed•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.