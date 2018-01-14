Steelers' Vance McDonald: Leads team with 16 targets
McDonald caught 10 of his team-high 16 targets for 112 yards in Sunday's 45-42 AFC divisional round loss to Jacksonville.
Where was this guy all season? McDonald never caught more than four passes or exceeded 52 yards in a game in his first season with Pittsburgh, and set new personal bests in a game over his five-year career. Considering that Jacksonville's defense had been stingy to opposing tight ends this season, McDonald's performance is encouraging for next season, and he seems to have an edge over Jesse James as the pass-catching tight end on the roster.
