Steelers' Vance McDonald: Leaves practice with foot injury
McDonald exited Sunday's practice with a foot injury, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The extent of McDonald's injury isn't clear, though there haven't been any reports that the tight end is dealing with anything severe. In any case, Xavier Grimble should temporarily see an increase in first-team reps alongside Jesse James.
