The Steelers don't list McDonald (illness) on Tuesday's injury report, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
After being activated from the COVID-19 list earlier in the day, McDonald's absence from the injury report implies he was able to take every rep in practice. However, since McDonald has missed two games after testing positive for the coronavirus and is facing a quick turnaround with the Steelers playing the Ravens on Thursday night, the team could err on the side of caution and make the tight end inactive this week if he still needs more time to ramp up to full speed.