Steelers' Vance McDonald: Limited to start week
McDonald (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
This is McDonald's first reported participation of any kind since July 29 when he initially injured his foot. He'll probably need to log a full session before being cleared for a game, and the Steelers likely will ease him into action with a part-time role whenever he's ready. Jesse James figures to get most of the snaps at tight end in Week 1 against the Browns.
