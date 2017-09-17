Play

McDonald (back) is listed as inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings.

McDonald played a small role in the game plan Week 1, logging 18 offensive snaps but dropping his only target. He then showed up on the injury report to open the week with a back ailment, and was unable to practice as a result. The Steelers will play it safe with their newly acquired tight end, leaving Jesse James to see the bulk of the offensive snaps in Week 2.

