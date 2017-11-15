McDonald (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Titans.

McDonald suffered an ankle injury against the Colts on Sunday, but was able to return to the game en route to scoring his first touchdown in a Pittsburgh uniform. Listed as a non-participant at practice both Tuesday and Wednesday, the tight end appears iffy for Thursday's contest, with Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh-Tribune suggesting that McDonald doesn't seem likely to suit up this week. If McDonald is unable to play Thursday, Jesse James and Xavier Grimble would head the Steelers' Week 11 TE corps.