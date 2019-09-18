Play

McDonald (back) was limited at practice Wednesday.

McDonald was on the field for 91 percent of the Steelers' snaps on offense in Week 2's loss to the Seahawks, en route to hauling in all seven of his targets for 38 yards and two TDs. His limited practice session puts McDonald on the list of players to track in advance of Sunday's game against the 49ers, but as long as the tight end is able to go this weekend, he should remain one of QB Mason Rudolph's top passing targets in Week 3.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories