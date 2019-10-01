Steelers' Vance McDonald: May return Week 5

Coach Mike Tomlin said McDonald (shoulder) has a chance to play Sunday against the Ravens, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

McDonald injured his shoulder Week 3 and hasn't practiced or played in the interim, so his listing on Wednesday's practice report will give a good indication of his potential to return this weekend. In his absence Monday versus the Bengals, newcomer Nick Vannett played 75 percent of the offensive snaps while rookie Zach Gentry came in at 42 percent of those plays.