Steelers' Vance McDonald: Misses another practice
McDonald (shoulder) remained sidelined for Friday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Per Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site,/a> coach Mike Tomlin expressed optimism earlier this week about having McDonald available for Monday night's game against the Bengals, with a degree of added clarity on the front due upon the release of the team's final Week 4 injury report Saturday. If McDonald is limited or out Monday night, additional opportunities at tight end would be available for newcomer Nick Vannett and rookie Zach Gentry.
