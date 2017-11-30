Steelers' Vance McDonald: Misses practice Thursday
McDonald (ankle) did not practice Thursday.
McDonald's absence from practice Thursday does not bode well for his chances of playing Monday night against the Bengals, though the tight end's outlook on that front could improve with a return to practice in some capacity by Saturday.
More News
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Chance to return Sunday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Won't play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Inactive for Thursday Night Football•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Listed as questionable for Thursday's game•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: No practice Tuesday•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...