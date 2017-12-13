Steelers' Vance McDonald: Misses practice Wednesday
McDonald (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.
McDonald hauled in four of his six targets in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Ravens, while logging 35 out of a possible 89 snaps on offense. That said, Jesse James was the more productive Pittsburgh TE in the shootout, catching 10 of his 12 targets for 97 yards, while seeing action on 71 snaps. As long as James is in the mix, McDonald is only worth a look in deeper fantasy formats heading into the Steelers' Week 15 game against the Patriots.
