McDonald (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

McDonald's absence from the practice field reiterates the likelihood of him missing Week 8's matchup with the Lions. He isn't called upon much while he's behind Jesse James on the depth chart, but he's hauled in three receptions for 34 yards in the last two games. If McDonald can't play, Xavier Grimble will step into the No. 2 tight end role, and fantasy owners shouldn't expect much from him either.