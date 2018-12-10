Steelers' Vance McDonald: Modest production in defeat
McDonald brought in all four of his targets for 37 yards in the Steelers' 24-21 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
McDonald checked in behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jaylen Samuels in receptions on the afternoon, while his receiving yardage total was also a distant third behind the duo. The veteran tight end has snagged at least three receptions in every game going back to Week 6, but the 68 yards he garnered versus the Bengals in the first game during that stretch serves as his high-water mark during that span. McDonald will look to up his numbers against the Patriots in a critical Week 15 home showdown.
